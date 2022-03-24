Overview

Dr. Chukwuemeka Ikpeazu I, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Ikpeazu I works at Champaign Dental Group in Plantation, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Tonsil Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.