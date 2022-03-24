Dr. Chukwuemeka Ikpeazu I, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ikpeazu I is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chukwuemeka Ikpeazu I, MD
Overview
Dr. Chukwuemeka Ikpeazu I, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Ikpeazu I works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
-
2
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Deerfield Beach1192 E Newport Center Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 571-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ikpeazu I?
God put him in my path. Thank you Dr Ikpeazu
About Dr. Chukwuemeka Ikpeazu I, MD
- Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1184603979
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ikpeazu I has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ikpeazu I accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ikpeazu I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ikpeazu I works at
Dr. Ikpeazu I has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Tonsil Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ikpeazu I on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ikpeazu I. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ikpeazu I.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ikpeazu I, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ikpeazu I appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.