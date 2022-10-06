See All Gastroenterologists in Abilene, TX
Gastroenterology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeoke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.

Dr. Ezeoke works at Hendrick Clinic in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Hendrick Clinic
    1680 Antilley Rd, Abilene, TX 79606 (325) 428-5710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hendrick Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Gastritis

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 06, 2022
    I SAW DR. EZEOKE WHILE ON A REFERRAL AT HENDRICKS S. HOSPITAL..FROM THE MOMENT I MET HIM, HE TRULY MADE ME FEEL COMFORTABLE EVEN AS SICK & MISERABLE AS I WAS..HE WAS DETERMINED TO FIND OUT WHAT WAS MAKING ME SO ILL OTHER THAN THE PROBLEMS THAT WE ALREADY KNEW ABOUT & THAT HE DID WITHOUT WAVERING...HIS BEDSIDE MANNER IS SO COMFORTING...HE IS VERY SOFT SPOKEN, BUT VERY FIRM IN HIS WORDS...I FELT VERY FORTUNATE TO HAVE BEEN IN HIS CARE & HAVE SINCE OPTED TO USE HIM AS MY PRIMARY G.I. DOCTOR RATHER THAN THE ONE I HAD IN SAN ANGELO...I NEEDED SOMEONE THAT MADE ME FEEL SAFE AND THAT IS HOW I FEEL IN HIS CARE...HIS OFFICE STAFF IS AMAZING AS IS HIS NURSE...WHEN WAIT TIMES TAKE LONGER, TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THAT "THINGS SOMETIMES HAPPEN BEYOND THEIR CONTROL"...I READ OTHER PEOPLE'S REVIEWS & TRY TO PUT MYSELF IN THEIR POSITION...TRY TO UNDERSTAND THAT THIER TIME IS NOT ALWAYS THEIR OWN... THEY ARE ONLY "HUMAN"....GIVE THIS DOCTOR A CHANCE AS HE HAS CLEARLY EARNED IT.....TY
    LYNDAINWINTERS — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeoke, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    1548522675
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeoke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezeoke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ezeoke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ezeoke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ezeoke has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ezeoke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezeoke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezeoke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezeoke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezeoke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

