Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeoke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.



Dr. Ezeoke works at Hendrick Clinic in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.