Overview

Dr. Chukueke Okezie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Okezie works at Family Psychiatry and Therapy in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Pompton Plains, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

