Overview

Dr. Chudi Mgbako, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Union, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.



Dr. Mgbako works at Foot & Ankle Specialists Of New Jersey in Union, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ, Rahway, NJ and Westfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.