Dr. Chudi Mgbako, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mgbako is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chudi Mgbako, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chudi Mgbako, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Union, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Dr. Mgbako works at
Locations
-
1
Foot & Ankle Specialists Of New Jersey440 Chestnut St Ste 2, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 688-0113
-
2
Foot & Ankle Specialists Of NJ25 Lindsley Dr Ste 104, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (201) 331-3777
-
3
Rahway Westfield Podiatry Group674 SAINT GEORGES AVE, Rahway, NJ 07065 Directions (732) 388-1803
-
4
Foot & Ankle Specialists Of NJ715 Central Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 232-3346
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mgbako?
Lovely man. Very knowledgeable and personable.
About Dr. Chudi Mgbako, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1952608945
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Pace University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mgbako has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mgbako accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mgbako has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mgbako works at
Dr. Mgbako has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mgbako on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mgbako speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mgbako. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mgbako.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mgbako, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mgbako appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.