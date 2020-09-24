Overview

Dr. Chudi Adi, MB BS is a Nephrology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Adi works at Renal Medicine Associates in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.