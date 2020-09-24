See All Nephrologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Chudi Adi, MB BS

Nephrology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Chudi Adi, MB BS is a Nephrology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Adi works at Renal Medicine Associates in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renal Medicine Associates Limited Rehabilitation Medicine Associates
    3821 MASTHEAD ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 998-7400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Renal Medicine Associates- Albuquerque
    201 Cedar St SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 585-7046
  3. 3
    Liberty Dialysis - Rio Rancho
    5751 Mcmahon Blvd Nw, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 890-8984

  • Lovelace Medical Center
  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

End-Stage Renal Disease
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hyperkalemia
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hyperkalemia

End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 24, 2020
    Dr Adi is cordial, knowledgeable, and happy to have beenreferred! He is realistic, but comforting, and the prescribed meds, and his common sense advice , have improved my physical and mental wellbeing !
    Ona Slbert — Sep 24, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Chudi Adi, MB BS
    About Dr. Chudi Adi, MB BS

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • 1992980015
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University Hospital
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • U Nigeria Fac Med-Enugu
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chudi Adi, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Adi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adi works at Renal Medicine Associates in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Adi’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Adi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

