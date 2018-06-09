See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Livonia, MI
Dr. Chuck Yadmark, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (14)
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chuck Yadmark, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Yadmark works at Providence Birmingham Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Livonia, MI with other offices in Brooklyn, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Horizons Medical Center PC
    19335 Merriman Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 474-3278
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Carl E. Lipnik MD PC
    31610 PLYMOUTH RD, Livonia, MI 48150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 421-2840
    Iha Brooklyn Primary Care
    212 S Main St Ste A, Brooklyn, MI 49230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 592-8033

  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 09, 2018
    DR. Yadmark has been my physician for almost two decades. I have followed him from clinic to clinic and will again. He is highly competent and a good listener. I pay close attention to my health and want a doctor who works with me and just dictates remedies. Dr Y does just that. He answers my questions and we work out the best approaches. I once did not take his advice, much to my regret. He was right and had I listened I would have avoided a painful surgery.
    Earl Geddes in Northville, MI — Jun 09, 2018
    About Dr. Chuck Yadmark, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, French
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    • Internal Medicine
