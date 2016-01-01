Dr. Dang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Chuc Dang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
- 1 15035 E 14th St Ste A, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (510) 317-9990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
About Dr. Chuc Dang, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1841374675
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dang speaks Vietnamese.
