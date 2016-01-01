Dr. Chuansheng Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Chuansheng Wang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Peking University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
-
1
Elmhurst Digestive and Liver Disease8708 Justice Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 507-8866
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
About Dr. Chuansheng Wang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1124286034
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
- Peking University Health Science Center
- NA
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Mandarin.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.