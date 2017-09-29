Overview

Dr. Chuang-Ti Hung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Chung-Shan Medical & Dental College and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Hung works at Chuang T Hung MD in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.