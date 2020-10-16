Dr. Chuanfang Shih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chuanfang Shih, MD
Overview
Dr. Chuanfang Shih, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They graduated from Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon and is affiliated with Saint Rose Hospital and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Shih works at
Locations
-
1
Asian HealthLink2147 Mowry Ave Ste D3, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 648-2087Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Rose Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shih?
he is very professional, compassionate, diligent, very patients, very knowledgeable in all kinds of medical knowledge. His explanations are very accurate and short to the points.
About Dr. Chuanfang Shih, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Burmese
- 1578594073
Education & Certifications
- Branch Faculty of Medicine, University of Rangoon
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shih has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shih accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shih works at
Dr. Shih speaks Burmese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shih. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shih.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.