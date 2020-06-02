Overview

Dr. Chuan Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Optum - Family Medicine in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.