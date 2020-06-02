See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Chuan Nguyen, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chuan Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Nguyen works at Optum - Family Medicine in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    710 N Euclid St, Anaheim, CA 92801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 991-8650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Overweight
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Obesity
Overweight
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)

Treatment frequency



Obesity
Overweight
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthSmart

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 02, 2020
    We been seeing him about 5 years now. He has always very Thorough, very Caring, Never Rushes You when he see you. NEVER Makes you feel like You are Not Welcome. Will ask lots a question about your health, give you suggestions on what you should do for a more healthier life. Like for us, it is less meat, more exercises and so forth. You can ask him any question you feel you need to ask. He a very calm and easy to approach. If you have a question , he will answer you in away that you can understand.
    Theresa and Lee — Jun 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Chuan Nguyen, MD
    About Dr. Chuan Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1144328303
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Mary Med Center
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chuan Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Optum - Family Medicine in Anaheim, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

