Dr. Chuan Jiang, MD
Overview
Dr. Chuan Jiang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4199 Main St Ste 202C, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 285-6606
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Every patient would love to find his physician friendly, patient and knowledgeable. I am no exception. However, in my 16 year stay in NYC and having visited over 100 physician, Dr. Chuan Jiang is one of few such doctors! He is a doctor of professional excellence and moral integrity! Dr. Jiang spares no effort to explain to me the key issue to attend to in treating my CKD, what his prescriptions are for and how renal diet should be observed. He even went far as to answer half a dozen email inquiries I sent him -- all during his spare time! I strongly recommend Dr. Jiang to my fellow senior guys! Baochen Zhu, a retired professor of NYC
About Dr. Chuan Jiang, MD
- Nephrology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1790028025
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine, Nephrology and Pulmonary Disease
