Dr. Chuan Jiang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    4199 Main St Ste 202C, Flushing, NY 11355
(718) 285-6606

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Oct 29, 2021
    Every patient would love to find his physician friendly, patient and knowledgeable. I am no exception. However, in my 16 year stay in NYC and having visited over 100 physician, Dr. Chuan Jiang is one of few such doctors! He is a doctor of professional excellence and moral integrity! Dr. Jiang spares no effort to explain to me the key issue to attend to in treating my CKD, what his prescriptions are for and how renal diet should be observed. He even went far as to answer half a dozen email inquiries I sent him -- all during his spare time! I strongly recommend Dr. Jiang to my fellow senior guys! Baochen Zhu, a retired professor of NYC
    Baochen ZHU — Oct 29, 2021
