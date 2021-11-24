Dr. Chuling Jiang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chuling Jiang, MD
Overview
Dr. Chuling Jiang, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from U Tex Houston Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Locations
Chuling G. Jiang MD375 Municipal Dr Ste 244, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and details doctor, not like others. Asking very clear each issue how it happen and how long... very very detail. My son told me, he like ?? the way she asked the patient. She let the patient talk and share their issues with doctor, not doctor just coming take a look and guess only. We would strongly recommend ?? this doctor.
About Dr. Chuling Jiang, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1558361287
Education & Certifications
- Tex Sw Med School
- Driscoll Fdn Chldns Hospital
- U Tex Houston Hlth Sci Ctr
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Dr. Jiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
