Dr. Chu Kwan Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chu Kwan Lau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chu Kwan Lau, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Davis.
Dr. Lau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lau?
I have been a patient of Dr. Lau for many years. I find him very knowledgeable and value his expertise, in fact, I have moved out of state and still return to keep my appointments with him.
About Dr. Chu Kwan Lau, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1164438933
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Endocrinology and Metabolism
- Mayo Clinic Internal Medicine|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University Of California, Davis
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lau works at
Dr. Lau speaks Cantonese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.