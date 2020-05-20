Overview

Dr. Chrystal Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Johnson works at Arcare 78 North Little Rock Medical in North Little Rock, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.