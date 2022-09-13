See All Rheumatologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Chrysoula Pappa, MD

Rheumatology
3.9 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chrysoula Pappa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.

Dr. Pappa works at Rheumatology Associates in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rheumatology Associates PA
    14 Farmfield Ave Ste E, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 571-6067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • Roper Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Gout
Limb Pain
Arthritis
Gout
Limb Pain

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 13, 2022
    Dr Pappa really cares about her patients
    — Sep 13, 2022
    About Dr. Chrysoula Pappa, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114177847
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Internship
    • ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • ARISTOTELIAN UNIVERSITY OF THESSALONIKI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chrysoula Pappa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pappa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pappa works at Rheumatology Associates in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Pappa’s profile.

    Dr. Pappa has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

