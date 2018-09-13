Dr. Chrysanne Rinderknecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinderknecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chrysanne Rinderknecht, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Camino Eye Clinic LLC13629 W Camino del Sol Ste 202, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 977-8341
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I visited the Peoria office and was so impressed. From first arriving I have praise for the receptionists, to the medical assistant, and especially for Dr Rinderknecht. I was treated like a valuable patient with such care and everyone was so down to earth. I left my appointment with two follow up procedures made. I have total confidence in this doctor and would highly recommend her.
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Dr. Rinderknecht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rinderknecht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rinderknecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rinderknecht has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Glaucoma and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rinderknecht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rinderknecht. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rinderknecht.
