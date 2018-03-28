Overview

Dr. Christyn Edmundson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Edmundson works at Champaign Dental Group in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.