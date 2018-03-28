Dr. Edmundson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christyn Edmundson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christyn Edmundson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Edmundson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3606
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edmundson?
Simply put I can't think of anything other than excellent regarding everything about her. I had to see her on 3 occasions for a spinal problem with neuropathy going into my legs. She was very through and meticulous.
About Dr. Christyn Edmundson, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1891055182
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edmundson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edmundson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edmundson works at
Dr. Edmundson has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edmundson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmundson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmundson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edmundson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edmundson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.