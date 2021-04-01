Dr. Christy Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christy Walker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christy Walker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences - MD, and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Christy W. Walker M.D.6130 W Parker Rd Ste 204, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 850-2963Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent care!! She is very detailed when explaining everything. She breaks things down and makes sure you understand. She is very responsive and always avails herself. She is extremely professional.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Cosmetic Surgery Center - Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences - Obstetrics and Gynecology
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences - MD,
- University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff - B.S. in Biology Summa Cum Laude,
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
