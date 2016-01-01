Dr. Christy Samaras, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samaras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christy Samaras, DO
Overview
Dr. Christy Samaras, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Samaras works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0293Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christy Samaras, DO
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1871581611
Education & Certifications
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
