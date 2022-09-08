Dr. Christy Stevens, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christy Stevens, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christy Stevens, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Holston Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center103 W Stone Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 224-4910
Meadowview Asc LLC2033 Meadowview Ln Ste 210, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 857-2260
- 3 105 W Stone Dr Ste 2B, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 247-7500
Women's Health Care Specialists135 W Ravine Rd Ste 1-A, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 224-4920
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stevens has been my ObGyn for years. Love her and her team of nurses, MA's, and front desk associates. It makes a big difference when you see a provider who truly cares for you. Outstanding level of communication, respect and 5/5 clinical practice. Thank you for all that you do.
About Dr. Christy Stevens, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.