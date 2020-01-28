Dr. Christy Riddle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riddle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christy Riddle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christy Riddle, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Harry C Kizer DDS Inc10611 Garland Rd Ste 210, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 324-2881
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riddle?
Dr, Riddle was very kind and took extra time seeing my father today. She and her staff where super attentive to his needs and concerns. Once we had the new patient forms completed, we waited less than two minutes before we were seen. Many thanks to everyone for such a smooth appointment today.
About Dr. Christy Riddle, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1992835565
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riddle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riddle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riddle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riddle has seen patients for Acne, Rash and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riddle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Riddle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riddle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riddle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riddle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.