Overview

Dr. Christy Richardson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Richardson works at SSM Health in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.