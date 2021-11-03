Dr. Christy Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christy Richardson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
SSM Health DePaul Hospital12277 De Paul Dr Ste 403, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 738-2715
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I want to give a shot out today to a Phenomenal Physician that I'm so thankful to have on my Care team. Her name is Dr. Christy Richardson. She's an Endocrinologist on staff at SSM DePaul and she's Phenomenal. Not only is she highly skilled but her bedside manner is impeccable. Her case load was extremely backlogged today as it always is (that's one clue you're dealing with a good doctot) but she made time on her schedule to fit me in because she was concerned and wanted to meet with me to discuss my health issues. I thank God for her and Dr's like her with compassion and grace. We always remember the bad but need to remember to give credit where credit is due. Thank you Dr. Richardson, I'm blessed to know you ? If anyone is looking for a good Endocrinologist look no further.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory Univeristy School Of Medicine
- Emory University School Of Med
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
