Dr. Christy Rainey, MD

Dermatology
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christy Rainey, MD is a dermatologist in Branson, MO. Dr. Rainey completed a residency at Roger Williams Med Ctr-Boston U Sch Med. She currently practices at Branson Clinic. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Branson Dermatology
    110 Business Park Dr Ste C, Branson, MO 65616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 336-0033
  2
    Rainey Dermatology
    1626 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX 78213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 901-9353
  3
    Downtown office
    414 Navarro St Ste 520, San Antonio, TX 78205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 901-9353
  4
    Downtown Dermatology Pllc
    4118 McCullough Ave Ste 18, San Antonio, TX 78212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 901-9353

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Contact Dermatitis
Warts
Rash
Contact Dermatitis
Warts

Rash
Contact Dermatitis
Warts
Dermatitis
Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Keloid Scar
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Hives
Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatological Disorders
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Intertrigo
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Restylane® Injections
Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Tinea Versicolor
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • American Enterprise Group
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Assurant Health
  • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
  • Benesys
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • HealthSmart
  • Humana
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • Medico
  • MultiPlan
  • Principal Life
  • Thrivent Financial
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Christy Rainey, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1790999100
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Roger Williams Med Ctr-Boston U Sch Med
Internship
  • University Of Missouri, Kansas City
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
Patient Satisfaction

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christy Rainey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rainey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rainey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rainey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rainey has seen patients for Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rainey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Rainey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rainey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rainey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rainey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.