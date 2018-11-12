Dr. Christy Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christy Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christy Park, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Park works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste C550, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 546-6554
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
Caring, feeling and a Doctor who listens!
About Dr. Christy Park, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1538281316
Education & Certifications
- Nthwstn U Med Sch
- Evanston Hospital
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.