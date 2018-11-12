Overview

Dr. Christy Park, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Park works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.