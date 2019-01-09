Dr. Christy Nolan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christy Nolan, DO
Dr. Christy Nolan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine - Bradenton and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and Mease Countryside Hospital.
Women s Care Florida1840 Mease Dr Ste 110, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 380-2345Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Women s Care Florida2102 Trinity Oaks Blvd Ste 171, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 382-7836
Womens Care Florida - Trinity OBGYN9332 State Road 54 Ste 406, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 380-2346Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Nolan delivered my second child via emergency cesarean, and the process went smoothly (as much as can be expected). Prior to that, I had met with her on various occasions during both my pregnancies (Womens Care Florida rotates pregnant patients through their OB so as to acquaint you with all the possible OB who may deliver your baby). She is knowledgeable, to the point, and listens to you-giving you sound answers without all the fluff.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1134440274
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine|East Caroling University/Vidant Hospital
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine - Bradenton
Dr. Nolan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nolan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nolan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nolan.
