Dr. Christy Moeller, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christy Moeller, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas - Houston Medical school and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Moeller works at General and Vascular Surgeons of Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    General and Vascular Surgeons of Houston
    7400 Fannin St Ste 1250, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 930-1970
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Anoscopy
  View other providers who treat Embolism
  View other providers who treat Ileus
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 01, 2020
    Great bedside manner. Answered all questions and explained all options. I would recommend.
    • Vascular Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1013157122
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • University of Texas - Houston Medical school
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
