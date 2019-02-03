See All Dermatologists in Perrysburg, OH
Dr. Christy Lorton, MD

Dermatology
Dr. Christy Lorton, MD is a Dermatologist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Lorton works at Dermatology Associates in Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Associates Inc.
    12780 Roachton Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 872-0777

Hospital Affiliations
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 03, 2019
    Dr Lorton is excellent in the work she does. She takes the time to explain everything. She listens and cares about her patients. All the staff I have had contact with also care and are there for you for any questions or concerns you may have. Thank You for the great service you provide!
    MQ in Perrysburg, OH — Feb 03, 2019
    About Dr. Christy Lorton, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891798500
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State U, College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christy Lorton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lorton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lorton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lorton works at Dermatology Associates in Perrysburg, OH. View the full address on Dr. Lorton’s profile.

    Dr. Lorton has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

