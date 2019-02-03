Dr. Christy Lorton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christy Lorton, MD
Overview
Dr. Christy Lorton, MD is a Dermatologist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Associates Inc.12780 Roachton Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 872-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lorton is excellent in the work she does. She takes the time to explain everything. She listens and cares about her patients. All the staff I have had contact with also care and are there for you for any questions or concerns you may have. Thank You for the great service you provide!
About Dr. Christy Lorton, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorton has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.