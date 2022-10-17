See All Podiatrists in Magnolia, TX
Dr. Christy Leahey, DPM

Podiatry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christy Leahey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Magnolia, TX. 

They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    6875 FM 1488 Rd, Magnolia, TX 77354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 789-4956
    Sweeney Foot and Ankle Specialists
    10857 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 130, Spring, TX 77382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 292-4944

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Sever's Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 17, 2022
    Pleasant office staff, not a ridiculous amount of first time paperwork, Dr. Leahey was very pleasant and informative. A good experience, I will be back.
    About Dr. Christy Leahey, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1134108343
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christy Leahey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leahey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leahey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leahey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leahey has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leahey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Leahey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leahey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leahey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leahey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

