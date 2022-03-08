Dr. Christy Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christy Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christy Jackson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with University Of California San Diego Medical Center|University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
Dr. Jackson works at
Locations
Scripps Medical Foundation Geisel Pavillion10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8896Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scripps Clinic326 Santa Fe Dr Fl 3, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 633-7032
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jackson was kind and competent. She took my symptoms seriously. As a result, my mind is relieved. I definitely would recommend her to a friend or family member.
About Dr. Christy Jackson, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1619992286
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Diego Medical Center|University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
- Neurology
