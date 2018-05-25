See All General Surgeons in Joliet, IL
Dr. Christy Hiser, MD

General Surgery
3.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christy Hiser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.

Dr. Hiser works at DuPage Medical Group - Official in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgery
    2 Uno Cir, Joliet, IL 60435

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
  • Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Constipation
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 25, 2018
    On May 16, 2018 Dr. Hiser performed my surgery. Prior to surgery I found Dr Hiser to be very caring and informative. After surgery the response from my family was how kind and how well she informed them of how I came through surgery. I take this time to "thank you" for allowing God to use you to care for my health in the way you did.
    J. Houston in Joliet — May 25, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Christy Hiser, MD
    About Dr. Christy Hiser, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740221126
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • So Il University School Of Med
    Internship
    • Southern Illinois University-School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christy Hiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hiser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hiser works at DuPage Medical Group - Official in Joliet, IL. View the full address on Dr. Hiser’s profile.

    Dr. Hiser has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

