Dr. Christy Hiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christy Hiser, MD
Overview
Dr. Christy Hiser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Hiser works at
Locations
-
1
Surgery2 Uno Cir, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hiser?
On May 16, 2018 Dr. Hiser performed my surgery. Prior to surgery I found Dr Hiser to be very caring and informative. After surgery the response from my family was how kind and how well she informed them of how I came through surgery. I take this time to "thank you" for allowing God to use you to care for my health in the way you did.
About Dr. Christy Hiser, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1740221126
Education & Certifications
- So Il University School Of Med
- Southern Illinois University-School Of Medicine
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hiser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hiser works at
Dr. Hiser has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.