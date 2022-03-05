Dr. Christy Dunst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christy Dunst, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Providence Portland Medical Center4805 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 215-1111
Gastrointestinal & Minimally Invasive Surgery4805 NE Glisan St # 6N60, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 281-0561
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
As it turned out, I didn't need surgery. I went through a series of tests that culminated in an endoscopy and biopsy. The results were good. Throughout the process, I was treated very well and kept informed about the process, outcomes, possible outcomes and potential procedures. Prior to the endoscopy Dr. Dunst and her assistant consulted at length with my wife and myself in a comfortable situation.
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- Hennepin County Med Center
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- University of Colorado At Denver
- University of Colorado
Dr. Dunst has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunst has seen patients for Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunst.
