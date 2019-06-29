Overview

Dr. Christy Blanchford, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newton Hospital.



Dr. Blanchford works at Emory Internal Medicine of Newton in Covington, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.