Dr. Christy Anthony, MD
Overview
Dr. Christy Anthony, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Azusa, CA. They graduated from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
Locations
Azusa Surgery Center Inc830 S Citrus Ave Ste 101, Azusa, CA 91702 Directions (213) 623-2225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christy Anthony, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English, Arabic
- 1467867440
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anthony accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anthony speaks Arabic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anthony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anthony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.