Dr. Christy Anthony, MD

Anesthesiology
5 (1)
Overview

Dr. Christy Anthony, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Azusa, CA. They graduated from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Anthony works at Azusa Surgery Center Inc in Azusa, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Azusa Surgery Center Inc
    Azusa Surgery Center Inc
830 S Citrus Ave Ste 101, Azusa, CA 91702
(213) 623-2225

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Christy Anthony, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1467867440
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
