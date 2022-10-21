Dr. Photopoulos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christos Photopoulos, MD
Dr. Christos Photopoulos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA.
Locations
Kerlan-jobe Institute-valley Orthopaedics18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 401, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (424) 314-7784Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Kerlan Jobe6801 Park Ter, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (617) 640-9647
Tansavatdi Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery Inc.696 Hampshire Rd Ste 170, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (424) 320-5872
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He took time to listen and make sure I understood everything about my injury. He fast tracked my treatment, the misc tests and surgery. While under his care my wife became very sick due to burst appendix, septic shock and kidney failure. Every time I saw him He would remember and ask how she was doing! Very impressive that he cared!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1346568342
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
