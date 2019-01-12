Dr. Christos Mandanis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandanis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christos Mandanis, MD
Dr. Christos Mandanis, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Aristotle University of Thessaloniki|Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Thessaloniki, Greece and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Cardiovascular Care PA925 N HILLSIDE ST, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 500-6035
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
We love Dr Mandanis. We are so excited to be with Dr Mandanis. He listens to his patience and answers all of the questions. My husband gives him a 100 percent approvial rating. All of the doctors get a 100 per cent approvial rating. Really great doctor's. And there staff is really awesome too.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1770636854
- Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, MA
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Aristotle University of Thessaloniki|Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Thessaloniki, Greece
Dr. Mandanis has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Ventricular Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandanis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
