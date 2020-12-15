Overview

Dr. Christos Kokinakos, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Kokinakos works at Renaissance Internal Medicine, P.A. in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.