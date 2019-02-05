Dr. Christos Katsigiannis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katsigiannis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christos Katsigiannis, MD
Dr. Christos Katsigiannis, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Christos Katsigiannis M.D. P.A427 W 20th St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77008 Directions
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Dr. K explains thoroughly before and after surgeries until all questions are answered. Extremely positive personality. Radiates confidence that he will do his best. Exemplary surgeon, highly competent and successful. Would wholeheartedly recommend him to anyone in my family with a "10" rating on a scale of "1" to "10". Was overcome with joy when he had finished clearing my husband's blocked arteries. Extremely likable and exuberant. Excellent follow-up! You will be fed well after recovery, too!
- Vascular Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1194725234
- Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
- Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
- Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
- Texas Technical University
- University of Houston / University Park
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Katsigiannis speaks Greek and Spanish.
