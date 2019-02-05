See All Vascular Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Christos Katsigiannis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Christos Katsigiannis, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christos Katsigiannis, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.

Dr. Katsigiannis works at Christos Katsigiannis, MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Christos Katsigiannis M.D. P.A
    427 W 20th St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Abdominal Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Thoracic Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Descending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • Renaissance Physicians Organization (RPO)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Katsigiannis?

    Feb 05, 2019
    Dr. K explains thoroughly before and after surgeries until all questions are answered. Extremely positive personality. Radiates confidence that he will do his best. Exemplary surgeon, highly competent and successful. Would wholeheartedly recommend him to anyone in my family with a "10" rating on a scale of "1" to "10". Was overcome with joy when he had finished clearing my husband's blocked arteries. Extremely likable and exuberant. Excellent follow-up! You will be fed well after recovery, too!
    Michael and Neet Adeeko in Spring Branch / Houston, TX — Feb 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christos Katsigiannis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christos Katsigiannis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Katsigiannis to family and friends

    Dr. Katsigiannis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Katsigiannis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christos Katsigiannis, MD.

    About Dr. Christos Katsigiannis, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194725234
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas Technical University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Houston / University Park
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christos Katsigiannis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katsigiannis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katsigiannis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katsigiannis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katsigiannis works at Christos Katsigiannis, MD in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Katsigiannis’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Katsigiannis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katsigiannis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katsigiannis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katsigiannis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christos Katsigiannis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.