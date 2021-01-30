Dr. Christos Kapogiannis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapogiannis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christos Kapogiannis, MD
Overview
Dr. Christos Kapogiannis, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kapogiannis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southcoast Health Pulmonary300a Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 973-9050
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapogiannis?
Dr. Kapogiannis is an excellent Doctor. He is very knowledgeable in Pulmonology. I am very glad that he is my Primary Care Doctor. He is very patient and answers all of your questions with care. I would highly recommend Dr. Kapogiannis.
About Dr. Christos Kapogiannis, MD
- Pulmonology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1215999495
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Boston Mc
- New England MC
- New England Med Center Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapogiannis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapogiannis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapogiannis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapogiannis works at
Dr. Kapogiannis has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapogiannis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kapogiannis speaks Greek.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapogiannis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapogiannis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapogiannis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapogiannis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.