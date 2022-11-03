See All Hematologists in Buffalo, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Christos Fountzilas, MD

Hematology
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christos Fountzilas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.

Dr. Fountzilas works at Roswell Park Cancer Institute Dermatology in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roswell Park Cancer Institute
    Elm And Carlton St, Buffalo, NY 14263 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 845-4005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 03, 2022
    Very caring and knowledgeable doctor! Highly recommend
    — Nov 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christos Fountzilas, MD
    About Dr. Christos Fountzilas, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558672105
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christos Fountzilas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fountzilas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fountzilas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fountzilas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fountzilas works at Roswell Park Cancer Institute Dermatology in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fountzilas’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fountzilas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fountzilas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fountzilas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fountzilas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

