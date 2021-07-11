Overview

Dr. Christos Dossa, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital



Dr. Dossa works at Staten Island Vascular in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.