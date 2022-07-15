Overview

Dr. Chris Bovetas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University.



Dr. Bovetas works at Citrus Valley Medical Associates, Inc. in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.