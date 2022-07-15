Dr. Chris Bovetas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bovetas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Bovetas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chris Bovetas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University.
Dr. Bovetas works at
Locations
Citrus Valley Medical Associates, Inc.2250 S Main St, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 371-2703
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After 8 years of coming to Dr. Bovetas he is the very best there is. Always there for you. Always attentive. Always trustworthy. Extremely hard working and kind. He has all the spiritual gifts!
About Dr. Chris Bovetas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1487740262
Education & Certifications
- St Michael'S Med Center
- St George's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bovetas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bovetas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bovetas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bovetas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bovetas.
