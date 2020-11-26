See All Plastic Surgeons in Gahanna, OH
Breast Reconstruction Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Zochowski, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Dr. Zochowski works at Zochowski Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Gahanna, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Zochowski Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    725 Buckles Ct N, Gahanna, OH 43230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 490-7500
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel East
  • Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 26, 2020
    I lost 150lbs and needed to have some excess skin removed. Dr. Zochowski did an amazing job! I was referred to him by a trusted colleague (I should mention I am in healthcare). As I shared the news of my upcoming surgery with friends, when I mentioned his name the response was "Oh good! He's the best in the region." He certainly lived up to his reputation. I couldn't imagine a better turn out. He truly cares for his patients, making each one feel that he is centered on their care. On my second consult with him, I mentioned I had several questions. He answered every single one (there were a lot!) and never made me feel rushed. The work he does is life changing. I cannot thank him enough. His team is just as remarkable! Heidi, Meg, Beth & Julie have taken such great care of me. They are so welcoming every time I'm in the office. I am truly impressed by the entire team!
    Ronnie Thomas — Nov 26, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Zochowski, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Zochowski, MD

    Education & Certifications

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.