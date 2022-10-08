Overview

Dr. Christopher Zahiri, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital at Culver City.



Dr. Zahiri works at Christopher A. Zahiri, MD in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.