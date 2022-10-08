See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Christopher Zahiri, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Zahiri, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital at Culver City.

Dr. Zahiri works at Christopher A. Zahiri, MD in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Intl. Orthopedic Center for Joint Disorders A Medical Corp.
    50 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 659-7414
  2. 2
    International Orthopedic Center
    1015 Gayley Ave Ste 101, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 659-0989

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern California Hospital at Culver City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Joint Drainage
Bone Disorders
Limb Pain
Joint Drainage
Bone Disorders

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Zahiri, MD

    Specialties
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679528236
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • George Washington School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

