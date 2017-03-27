Overview

Dr. Christopher Zagar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cornelius, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Zagar works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Jetton in Cornelius, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.