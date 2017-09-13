See All Dermatologists in Irvine, CA
Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Christopher Zachary, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They completed their residency with Institute Of Dermatology, University Of London

Dr. Zachary works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UC Irvine Department Of Family Medicine
    1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 824-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Melanoma
Skin Cancer
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stripping of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 13, 2017
    Dr. Zachary did MOHS surgery on my eyelid ,cheek and recently above my lip . The cosmetic results were excellent . These were very difficult areas to remove skin cancers . He and his staff did a wonderful job .
    Pat C onvery in Huntington Beach, CA — Sep 13, 2017
    About Dr. Christopher Zachary, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatologic Surgery
    NPI Number
    • 1013943836
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Institute Of Dermatology, University Of London
    Undergraduate School
    • University of London
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Zachary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zachary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zachary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zachary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zachary works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zachary’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Zachary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zachary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zachary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zachary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

