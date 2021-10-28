Overview

Dr. Christopher Yuvienco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yuvienco works at VIPcare Cape Coral in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.