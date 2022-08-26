Overview

Dr. Christopher Yokoyama, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Yokoyama works at Scripps Clinic Orthopedics in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.