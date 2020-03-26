See All Urologists in State College, PA
Dr. Christopher Yingling, MD

Urology
4.0 (10)
Overview

Dr. Christopher Yingling, MD is an Urology Specialist in State College, PA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center, Penn Highlands Dubois, Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Upmc Altoona.

Dr. Yingling works at Mount Nittany Physician Group in State College, PA with other offices in Philipsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    State College Urologic Associates Inc.
    905 University Dr, State College, PA 16801 (814) 238-8418
    Mount Nittany Health - Philipsburg - Cardiology
    1061 N Front St Ste 2, Philipsburg, PA 16866 (814) 376-6200
    Mount Nittany Medical Center
    1800 E Park Ave, State College, PA 16803 (814) 231-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Nittany Medical Center
  • Penn Highlands Dubois
  • Penn Highlands Huntingdon
  • Upmc Altoona

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 26, 2020
    Dr. Christopher Yingling diagnosed my husband two years ago and has been treating him ever since, along with numerous other physicians. Like his uncle, Dr. Douglas Yingling, he is brilliant in his field. He also has a wonderful bedside manor. He is honest but compassionate with the patient and family and gives them all the time they need with him, which sometimes causes his office hours to run a little behind. I haven't met anyone yet that minded having to wait because they know he will not cut a visit short with anyone. We could find a doctor closer to us, but knowing the quality of care, we have no problem with traveling to see him or have a procedure done. We are so fortunate to have the Yinglings in our life.
    About Dr. Christopher Yingling, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912153503
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yingling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yingling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yingling has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yingling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yingling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yingling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yingling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yingling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

