Dr. Christopher Yeung, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Yeung, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with U SC
Dr. Yeung works at
Locations
Desert Institute for Spine Care1635 E Myrtle Ave Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 944-2900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Desert Institute for Spine Care8630 E Via de Ventura Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 944-2900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Desert Institute for Spine Care3487 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (602) 944-2900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yeung and staff are amazing. This was my first surgery and they made me feel assured it would be successful, and it was. Dr. Yeung is very personable and professional, and made me feel confident in his recommendation for a disc replacement so I can get back to the activities I enjoy. The surgery and recovery were incredibly quick, and I am now pain free. I highly recommend Dr. Yeung.
About Dr. Christopher Yeung, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U SC
- U CA Irvine Med Ctr
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeung.
